Digitex Futures 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.39 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $37.65 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.85 or 0.02747880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00225409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,750,000 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

