Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $881,323.18 and $43.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020164 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003677 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002756 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000586 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

