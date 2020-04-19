Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 557.50 ($7.33).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSCV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Discoverie Group to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Discoverie Group from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON DSCV traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 506 ($6.66). 35,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,952. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 468.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 513.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The stock has a market cap of $445.30 million and a P/E ratio of 23.87. Discoverie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 330.29 ($4.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 606 ($7.97).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

