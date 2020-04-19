Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.23 Million

Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) to report sales of $226.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.00 million and the lowest is $224.46 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions reported sales of $229.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $876.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $876.51 million to $877.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $870.03 million, with estimates ranging from $862.06 million to $878.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $190.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE DFIN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.97. 213,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,061. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $193.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director Richard L. Crandall acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $43,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Drucker acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Insiders acquired 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $213,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 62.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 810,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115,984 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

