DubaiCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $43.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $236,639.07 and $43.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014247 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015491 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005636 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

