Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

DUK stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $90.10. 4,299,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,556. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

