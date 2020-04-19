Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.90.

DPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$39,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,700. Also, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$62,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,739.04. Insiders have sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $738,072 in the last three months.

Shares of TSE:DPM traded down C$0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.78. 1,797,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.20 and a 52-week high of C$6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$184.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

