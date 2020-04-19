Dynamite Market Cap Reaches $180,322.88 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Dynamite token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00006624 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $180,322.88 and approximately $129,798.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00076462 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00424449 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001049 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013855 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 207.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00031214 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 847,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,103 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.