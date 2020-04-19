East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.11.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88.
In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.