East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

