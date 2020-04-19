Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ecolab by 22.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $6.26 on Friday, reaching $178.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,311. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.53.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

