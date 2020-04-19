EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. EHang’s rating score has declined by 75% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $14.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EHang an industry rank of 224 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EHang in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EH traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 99,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08. EHang has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $707.00 million and a P/E ratio of -10.56.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

