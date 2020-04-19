Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 2.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.04.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.29. 3,552,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,906. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.93.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

