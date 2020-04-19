Elrond Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.10 or 0.02758089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,932,115,041 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Binance, Dcoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.