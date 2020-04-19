Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Endava reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Endava by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Endava by 607.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.84. 140,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,664. Endava has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 120.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86.

Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

