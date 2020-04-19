Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Lowered to $2.00 at SunTrust Banks

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERF. TheStreet cut Enerplus from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enerplus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 834,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $373.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.38. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $247.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 17,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

