Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Up 10.8% in March

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 257,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ EFSC traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,901. The firm has a market cap of $683.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $229,034.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,503.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 690.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

