EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 11,397,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $5.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 10,886,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,436,529. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,825,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.