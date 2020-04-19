Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 7,083,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $50,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,285 shares of company stock valued at $391,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 830,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.61 and a quick ratio of 11.61. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.34.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a negative net margin of 715.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPZM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

