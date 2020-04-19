Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $150.00 at SunTrust Banks

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.75.

NYSE EFX traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.97. 1,046,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,537. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.90, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $153,781,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,440,000 after buying an additional 837,926 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,980,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,754,000 after buying an additional 319,663 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 592,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,015,000 after buying an additional 234,146 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

