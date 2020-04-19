Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price objective on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $627.21.

Shares of EQIX traded up $12.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $694.95. 500,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix has a 1-year low of $440.72 and a 1-year high of $696.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $607.22 and a 200-day moving average of $586.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,931.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

