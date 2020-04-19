Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price objective on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $627.21.
Shares of EQIX traded up $12.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $694.95. 500,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix has a 1-year low of $440.72 and a 1-year high of $696.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $607.22 and a 200-day moving average of $586.42.
In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,931.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
