Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of ERIE traded up $9.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.84. 163,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,661. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.96. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $130.20 and a 12 month high of $270.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Eugene C. Connell bought 275 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.82 per share, with a total value of $38,450.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,995.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth about $1,100,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

