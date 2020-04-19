E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

ETFC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

ETFC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,901,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,441. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.19.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

