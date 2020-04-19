Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 1,585,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. 1,691,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.27 million. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DNB Markets cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,308.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,551,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 52,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

