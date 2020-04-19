Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.95. 535,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.59. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

