Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a coverage optimism score of -2.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Evans & Sutherland Computer stock remained flat at $$1.18 during trading on Friday. 35,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,156. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of -1.33.

Get Evans & Sutherland Computer alerts:

In other Evans & Sutherland Computer news, major shareholder Stephen T. Winn purchased 21,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $25,280.40. Also, major shareholder Stephen T. Winn purchased 10,576,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $12,162,960.05. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.