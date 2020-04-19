EverGreenCoin Price Reaches $0.0144 on Exchanges (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 63% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $205,804.95 and approximately $940.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.01137638 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033572 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00175152 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187211 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00046991 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,256,029 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.