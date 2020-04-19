Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 464.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EOLS. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evolus from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 357,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. Evolus has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolus will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Evolus by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 1,481.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

