EVOS (EVOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $148.00

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded up 32.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, EVOS has traded 4% lower against the dollar. EVOS has a market cap of $12,206.93 and $148.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EVOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EVOS alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000220 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00513752 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011404 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS (EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EVOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EVOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.