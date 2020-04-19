Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 1,503,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE EXTN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 167,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,680. Exterran has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exterran will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 15,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $77,683.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,539.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Exterran during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exterran by 101.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Exterran by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

