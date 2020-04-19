Fantom Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and Bgogo. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $5.95 million and $2.02 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.15 or 0.02740507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00225896 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bgogo, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.