Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FATE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.24.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $32.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

