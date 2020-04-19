Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $179.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.01.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE:RACE traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.34. 484,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.89 and its 200-day moving average is $160.83. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $180.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.2351 per share. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $3,725,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.