Ferrexpo Plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo Plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS:FEEXF remained flat at $$1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

