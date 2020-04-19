Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 7,969,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 938,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ferro by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferro by 1,448.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of FOE traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 710,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $722.90 million, a P/E ratio of 137.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

