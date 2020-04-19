Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Short Interest Update

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 7,969,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1,448.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 770,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ferro by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,798,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 288,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FOE stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,442. The company has a market cap of $722.90 million, a PE ratio of 137.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.99. Ferro has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

