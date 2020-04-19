Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:FOE traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,442. Ferro has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $722.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ferro by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,289,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,444,000 after purchasing an additional 151,153 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Ferro by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,405,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 221,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferro by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,397,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ferro by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,798,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 288,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ferro by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 111,996 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

