Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FOE traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 710,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,442. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.90 million, a PE ratio of 137.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ferro by 419.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferro by 1,448.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

