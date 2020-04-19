Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Fidus Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 357,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,787. The stock has a market cap of $215.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

In other news, insider Edward H. Ross purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,106.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss purchased 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $71,709.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 298,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 264,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

