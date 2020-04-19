Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDUS. National Securities raised Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet cut Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 357,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $71,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shelby E. Sherard acquired 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

