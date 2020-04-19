Financial Review: BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) vs. Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -15.49% -56.87% -27.15% Conduent -32.11% 6.33% 2.64%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BSQUARE and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A Conduent 0 4 1 0 2.20

Conduent has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 191.48%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BSQUARE and Conduent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $59.28 million 0.24 -$9.18 million N/A N/A Conduent $5.39 billion 0.09 -$416.00 million $1.05 2.12

BSQUARE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of BSQUARE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Conduent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conduent beats BSQUARE on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management. Its DataV solution is used in various industrial sectors and vertical markets, such as commercial transportation, oil and gas extraction, manufacturing, water and power, and other vertical markets. The company's software products also include HTML5 Rendering Engine; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. This segment delivers end-to-end business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, omni-channel communications, and finance and accounting services that enable its clients to optimize their processes. It also provides industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The Transportation segment provides support for electronic toll collection, public transit, parking, and photo enforcement service to transportation departments and agencies worldwide. It also offers payment services comprising prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; human resources services; finance and accounting services; legal business services; workforce learning services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. The company is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

