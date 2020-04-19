Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a daily sentiment score of -3.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of F traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,446. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00. Fiore Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiore Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

