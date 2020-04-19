First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,274,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,513,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,329,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,846,000 after acquiring an additional 390,671 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,551 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,086,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,232,000 after acquiring an additional 184,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,263,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,597. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.