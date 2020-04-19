First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Up 12.5% in March

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,240,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 36,668,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHN. Stephens upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

In other news, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 78,640.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 543,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 542,616 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 1,496,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 583,713 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 35,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. 5,879,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,597. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

