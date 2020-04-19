First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.38.

NYSE:FR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.57. 1,024,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,090,000 after purchasing an additional 309,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 457,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 264,939 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,836,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after buying an additional 208,856 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

