Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Point Holdings LLC, designs and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities primarily in coastal California. It offer homes, commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements as well as civic areas, parks and open spaces. The company’s communities consist of Great Park Neighborhoods(R) in Irvine, Newhall Ranch(R) near Valencia and The San Francisco Shipyard/Candlestick Point in the City of San Francisco. Five Point Holdings LLC is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. “

Shares of Five Point stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 238,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,316. The firm has a market cap of $695.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Five Point has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Five Point will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 1,134,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $4,345,709.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,151,101 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,199. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Point by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Point by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

