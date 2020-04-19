Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.95.

Five9 stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.30. 1,851,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,153.75 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $93.88.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,111,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,013,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $84,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,974.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,384 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,442. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $13,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

