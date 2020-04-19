Flash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Flash has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $2.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Flash has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.02762340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00225522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

