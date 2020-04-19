FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) PT Lowered to $44.00 at SunTrust Banks

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,024. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.36. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,172,000 after acquiring an additional 69,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,382,000 after acquiring an additional 48,315 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,897,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

