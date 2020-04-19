Franco Nevada’s (FNV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.09.

FNV stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $127.85.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.