FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.46.

FSK traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.58. 1,882,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,199. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 48,560 shares of company stock worth $237,965. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Resource America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 104.5% in the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 1,228,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 627,526 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 52.9% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 992,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 343,290 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 41.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.